Gold Prices Today
Gold Price Today In Bhubaneswar: Click To Know Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Amid the rising tension of Covid-19 cases in Odisha, the gold prices in the State capital of Bhubaneswar continues to fluctuate.

Gold witnessed a slight rise in the prices on Friday. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 47,190 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 51,480.

Earlier on Thursday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 51,290 and Rs 47,130 respectively. While gold prices for 24 carats rises for 190 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats rose by 60 rupees/ 10 grams.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 48,510 Rs 47,510
New Delhi Rs 49,160 Rs 47,960
Chennai Rs 51,480 Rs 47,190
Kolkata Rs 50,070 Rs 48,500

 

 

