Bhubaneswar: Amid the rising tension of Covid-19 cases in Odisha, the gold prices in the State capital of Bhubaneswar continues to fluctuate.

Gold witnessed a slight rise in the prices on Friday. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 47,190 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 51,480.

Earlier on Thursday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 51,290 and Rs 47,130 respectively. While gold prices for 24 carats rises for 190 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats rose by 60 rupees/ 10 grams.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold: