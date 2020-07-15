Gold Price Today In Bhubaneswar: Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold price continues its fluctuation in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.

Wednesday witnessed a slight decline in the prices of gold. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 46,920 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 51,180

Earlier on Tuesday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 51,250 and Rs 46,970 respectively. While gold prices for 24 carats falls for 70 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats falls by 50 rupees/ 10 grams.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 48,930 Rs 47,930
New Delhi Rs 48,960 Rs 47,760
Chennai Rs 51,180 Rs 46,920
Kolkata Rs 49,850 Rs 48,280

 

 

