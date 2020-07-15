Bhubaneswar: The gold price continues its fluctuation in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.

Wednesday witnessed a slight decline in the prices of gold. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 46,920 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 51,180

Earlier on Tuesday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 51,250 and Rs 46,970 respectively. While gold prices for 24 carats falls for 70 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats falls by 50 rupees/ 10 grams.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold: