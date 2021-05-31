Gold Price Today: Gold rises Rs 195, silver declines Rs 15

New Delhi: Gold price rose by Rs 195 to Rs 48,608 per 10 gram (gm) in the national capital on Monday following a gain in the valuable metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. Earlier, trade had closed at Rs 48,413 per 10 gram.

In contrast, Silver price had dropped marginally by Rs 15 to Rs 70,521 per kilogram (km)  from Rs 70,536 per kilogram(km) in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold price gained at USD 1,905 per ounce and silver was constant at USD 27.95 per ounce.

Gold rate fluctuates daily due to various economic, political factors occurring across the world. The GDP rates, stock market, currencies exchange rates, gold mining, gold consumption rate, wars, and many other such events at local and global level have an impact on the gold rates globally.

