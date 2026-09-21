Gold Price Slips by Rs 160 for 24 Carat in India; Check Latest Rates
The gold price slips in India as both 24 and 22-carat gold see decreases. Get the latest price details here.
New Delhi: Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 160 for 24 carats and Rs 150 for 22 carats in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,55,680 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,42,700 per 10 grams on Monday.
Notably, the yellow metal prices have decreased by Rs 120 for 18 carats; the 18-carats recorded at Rs 1,16,760.
On September 21, 2026, the cost of gold was recorded at Rs 1,55,680 per 10 grams for 24-carat, while the 22-carat gold price was set at Rs 1,42,700 per 10 grams on Monday in the Capital City of Odisha, Bhubaneswar.
The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities; check the latest rates here:
|City
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|Delhi
|1,55,830
|1,42,850
|Mumbai
|1,55,680
|1,42,700
|Chennai
|1,55,680
|1,42,700
|Kolkata
|1,55,680
|1,42,700
|Hyderabad
|1,55,680
|1,42,700
|Bangalore
|1,55,680
|1,42,700
|Bhubaneswar
|1,55,680
|1,42,700
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 5000 and is recorded at Rs 2,50,000 on September 21, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar also remained constant and is recorded at Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram today.