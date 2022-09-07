Gold price slightly increases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India slightly increases for 24-carat and Rs 100 for 22-carat on September 6, 2022. As of Wednesday, the gold price in India for 24-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,320 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,050.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in the last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24-carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22-carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24-carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,320 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,050. The rate of Gold for 24-carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,160 while 22-carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,900. On the other hand, the price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,160 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,900.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,160 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,900 today. The gold price has increased by Rs 160 for 24-carat (10 grams) and 22-carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.