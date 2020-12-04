Gold Rate Rises Sharply In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold rate sharply rises in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours.

As on Friday, the price of yellow metal recorded Rs 45,900 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 50,070.

24 carat gold rates increased by Rs 850/ 10 gms while 22 carat gold increased by Rs 740/ 10 gms.

Yesterday, the price of the gold was recorded Rs 45,160 for 22 carat per 10 grams and Rs 49,210 for 24 carat per 10 grams.

Gold price in various major cities of India is as follows: