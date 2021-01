Gold Price Rises In Bhubaneswar For 2nd Consecutive Day, See Details

Bhubaneswar: Gold price rises yet again in the capital city of Odisha on Friday.

Today, the price of the gold was recorded at Rs 46,260 for 22 carat while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 50,450.

On Thursday, the price of gold recorded at Rs 46,250 for 22 carat while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 50,460.