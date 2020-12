Gold Price Rises For 22 Carat And 24 Carat In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday

Bhubaneswar: Gold price rises after a few days of stability in smart city Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Today, the gold price recorded at Rs 47,110 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,310.

On Monday, 22 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 46,720 while 24 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 50,960.

Gold price in various major cities of India are as follows: