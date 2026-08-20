Gold Price Rises by Rs 4,300: Check 24K, 22K Gold Rates Today

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 4,300 for 24-carat gold and Rs 3,950 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East. Chemistry

On August 20, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs Rs 1,59,270 per 10 grams, and that of 22-carat gold at Rs Rs 1,46,000 per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,19, 460 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours, increased by Rs 2,500 in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has increased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs Rs 1,59,270 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs Rs 1,46,000 on Thursday, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed minor changes across major cities; check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,59,270 Rs 1,46,000 Mumbai Rs 1,59,270 Rs 1,46,000 Chennai Rs 1,59,270 Rs 1,46,000 Kolkata Rs 1,59,270 Rs 1,46,000 Hyderabad Rs 1,59,270 Rs 1,46,000 Bangalore Rs 1,59,270 Rs 1,46,000 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,59,270 Rs 1,46,000

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased flat in the last 24 hours. On August 20, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has increased in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,60,000 on Thursday.