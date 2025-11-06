Gold price rises by Rs 430 for 24 carat in India today

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Gold price in India has increased in India in the last 24 hours. On November 6,2025, the gold rate hiked by Rs 430 per 10 gram for 24 carat and Rs 400 per 10 grams for 22 carat, respectively.

On Thursday, the gold price is recorded at Rs 1,21,910 for 24 carat per 10 gram and 22 carat gold rate is at Rs 1,11,750 per 10 gram, respectively.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the gold metal is recorded at Rs 1,21,910 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,11,750, respectively.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,22,060 1,11,900 Mumbai 1,21,910 1,11,750 Chennai 1,22,730 1,12,500 Kolkata 1,21,910 1,11,750 Hyderabad 1,21,910 1,11,750 Bangalore 1,21,910 1,11,750 Bhubaneswar 1,21,910 1,11,750

Silver price in India

The price of silver in India today is Rs. 150.50 per gram and Rs. 1,50,500 per kilogram. The sivler rate in Bhubaneswar is recorded at Rs 1,63,000 for 1 kilogram today.

