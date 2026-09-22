Gold Price Rises by Rs 170 for 24K in India on September 22; Check city-wise rates here

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 170 for 24 carats and Rs 150 for 22 carats in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,54,750 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,41,850 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

Notably, the yellow metal prices have increased by Rs 120 for 18 carats; the 18-carats recorded at Rs 1,16,060.

On September 22, 2026, the cost of gold was recorded at Rs 1,54,750 per 10 grams for 24-carat, while the 22-carat gold price was set at Rs 1,41,850 per 10 grams on Tuesday in the Capital City of Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

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The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities; check the latest rates here:

City 24 Carat 22 Carat Delhi 1,54,900 1,42,000 Mumbai 1,54,750 1,41,850 Chennai 1,54,750 1,41,850 Kolkata 1,54,750 1,41,850 Hyderabad 1,54,750 1,41,850 Bangalore 1,54,750 1,41,850 Bhubaneswar 1,54,750 1,41,850

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained unchanged and is recorded at Rs 2,50,000 on September 22, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar decreased by Rs 100 and is recorded at Rs 2,59,000 per kilogram today.