Gold Price Rises ₹330, Silver Falls ₹5,000 in Last 24 Hours

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 330 for 24-carat gold and Rs 300 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On May 14, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,62,330 per 10 grams, and that of 22-carat gold at Rs 1,48,800 per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,21,750 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours, increased by Rs 250 in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has increased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,62,330 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,48,800 on Thursday, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,62,260 1,48,950 Mumbai 1,62,330 1,48,800 Chennai 1,62,260 1,48,950 Kolkata 1,62,330 1,48,800 Hyderabad 1,62,330 1,48,800 Bangalore 1,62,330 1,48,800 Bhubaneswar 1,62,330 1,48,800

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours. On May 14, 2026, silver costs Rs 3,00,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 5,000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 3,15,000 on Thursday.