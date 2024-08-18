Gold price remains the same for 24 carat on August 18
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On August 18, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,770 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,700.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On August 18, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,770 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,700.
Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,920
|Rs 66,850
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,770
|Rs 66,700
|Chennai
|Rs 72,770
|Rs 66,700
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,770
|Rs 66,700
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,770
|Rs 66,700
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,770
|Rs 66,700
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,770
|Rs 66,700
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 200 in the last 24 hours. On August 18, silver costs Rs 86,000 per kilogram.