Gold price remains the same for 24 carat on August 18

Business
gold price today
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On August 18, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,770 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,700.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On August 18, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,770 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,700.

Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 72,920 Rs 66,850
Mumbai Rs 72,770 Rs 66,700
Chennai Rs 72,770 Rs 66,700
Kolkata Rs 72,770 Rs 66,700
Hyderabad Rs 72,770 Rs 66,700
Bangalore Rs 72,770 Rs 66,700
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,770 Rs 66,700

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 200 in the last 24 hours. On August 18, silver costs Rs 86,000 per kilogram.

