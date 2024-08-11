Gold price remains the same for 24 carat/22 carat on August 11

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On August 11, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 70,310 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 64,450.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On August 11, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,310 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 64,450.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 70,240
|Rs 64,600
|Mumbai
|Rs 70,310
|Rs 64,450
|Chennai
|Rs 70,310
|Rs 64,450
|Kolkata
|Rs 70,310
|Rs 64,450
|Hyderabad
|Rs 70,310
|Rs 64,450
|Bangalore
|Rs 70,310
|Rs 64,450
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 70,310
|Rs 64,450
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On August 11, silver costs Rs 83,100 per kilogram.