Gold price remains the same for 24 carat/22 carat on August 11

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On August 11, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 70,310 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 64,450.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 70,240 Rs 64,600 Mumbai Rs 70,310 Rs 64,450 Chennai Rs 70,310 Rs 64,450 Kolkata Rs 70,310 Rs 64,450 Hyderabad Rs 70,310 Rs 64,450 Bangalore Rs 70,310 Rs 64,450 Bhubaneswar Rs 70,310 Rs 64,450

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On August 11, silver costs Rs 83,100 per kilogram.