Gold price remains the same for 24 carat/22 carat on August 11

By Pratyay 0
Gold price drops in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On August 11, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 70,310 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 64,450.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha's capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has remained the same in the last 24 hours.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 70,240 Rs 64,600
Mumbai Rs 70,310 Rs 64,450
Chennai Rs 70,310 Rs 64,450
Kolkata Rs 70,310 Rs 64,450
Hyderabad Rs 70,310 Rs 64,450
Bangalore Rs 70,310 Rs 64,450
Bhubaneswar Rs 70,310 Rs 64,450

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On August 11, silver costs Rs 83,100 per kilogram.

