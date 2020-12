Gold Price Remains Stable In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold price remains stable in capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today, 22 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 46,710 while 24 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 50,950.

The stability in gold price brings much needed relief to consumers.