Gold price remains constant in India on October 26, 2025

New Delhi: No change has been registered in the gold price for 24 carat and 22 carat in India over the last 24 hours. Gold price in India was recorded at Rs 1,25,620 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,15,150, respectively on October 26, 2025.

In Bhubaneswar, the gold rate has also remained unchanged today. It has been recorded as Rs 1,25,620 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,15,150 on Sunday.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,25,770 1,15,300 Mumbai 1,25,620 1,15,150 Chennai 1,25,450 1,15,000 Kolkata 1,25,620 1,15,150 Hyderabad 1,25,620 1,15,150 Bangalore 1,25,620 1,15,150 Bhubaneswar 1,25,620 1,15,150

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has shown no changes in the last 24 hours. On October 25, 2025, silver costs Rs 1,55,000 per kilogram in India. The price of Silver recorded Rs 1,70,000 today in Bhubaneswar.