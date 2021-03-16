Gold Price Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold price remains constant in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Today, the price of gold recorded at Rs 42,010 per 10 grams for 22 carats while gold recorded at Rs 45,830 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold.

On Monday, the price of gold recorded at Rs 42,010 per 10 grams for 22 carats while 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 45,830 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold.

The price of the gold has not increased in the last 24 hours.

Gold price in various major cities of India are as follows: