Gold Price Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
gold price in bhubaneswar today
Photo Credit: India TV News

Bhubaneswar: Gold price remains constant in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Today, the price of gold recorded at Rs 42,010 per 10 grams for 22 carats while gold recorded at Rs 45,830 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold.

On Monday, the price of gold recorded at Rs 42,010 per 10 grams for 22 carats while 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 45,830  per 10 grams for 24-carat gold.

The price of the gold has not increased in the last 24 hours.

Gold price in various major cities of India are as follows:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

