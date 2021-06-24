Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, Check Rates

Bhubaneswar: The price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold has remained constant in capital city Bhubaneswar on Thursday in the last 24 hours.

The prices for 22 carat gold has been recorded at Rs 44,100 for 10 grams and the 24 carat gold is recorded at Rs 48,110 for 10 grams in the capital city.

On Wednesday also, the prices for 22 carat gold was recorded at the same price for both 22 Carat and 24 Carat gold.

On the other hand, the silver price has slightly decreased on Thursday in Bhubaneswar. Today, it has been recorded at Rs 732 per 10 grams.

