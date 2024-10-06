Gold Price remains constant in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, Check New Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
gold price today

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold has remained steady in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 71,200 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 77,670 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Saturday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 71,200 per 10 grams for 22 Carats while the price of gold was recorded at Rs 77,670 per 10 grams for 24 Carats.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 77,820 71,350
Mumbai 77,670 71,200
Chennai 77,670 71,200
Kolkata 77,670 71,200
Hyderabad 77,670 71,200
Bangalore 77,670 71,200
Bhubaneswar 77,670 71,200

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 2000 in the last 24 hours. On October 06, silver costs Rs 97,000 per kilogram.

Also Read: BSNL signs MOU with Karbonn to launch 4G SIM-handset bundling offer
You might also like

Petrol and Diesel Prices remain same in Bhubaneswar on Sunday; Check Fuel Rates

BSNL Rs 197 prepaid plan: Get unlimited voice calls, 2GB daily data, 100 SMS per day,…

BSNL signs MOU with Karbonn to launch 4G SIM-handset bundling offer

Haryana elections 2024: BJP MP Naveen Jindal rides horse to cast vote, WATCH the…