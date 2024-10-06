Gold Price remains constant in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, Check New Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold has remained steady in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.
Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 71,200 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 77,670 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.
On Saturday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 71,200 per 10 grams for 22 Carats while the price of gold was recorded at Rs 77,670 per 10 grams for 24 Carats.
Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|77,820
|71,350
|Mumbai
|77,670
|71,200
|Chennai
|77,670
|71,200
|Kolkata
|77,670
|71,200
|Hyderabad
|77,670
|71,200
|Bangalore
|77,670
|71,200
|Bhubaneswar
|77,670
|71,200
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 2000 in the last 24 hours. On October 06, silver costs Rs 97,000 per kilogram.