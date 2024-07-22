Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar on July 22

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On July 22, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,970 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 67,800. The price of gold has remained same across the country.
Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 74,120
|Rs 67,950
|Mumbai
|Rs 73,970
|Rs 67,800
|Chennai
|Rs 74,570
|Rs 68,350
|Kolkata
|Rs 73,970
|Rs 67,800
|Hyderabad
|Rs 73,970
|Rs 67,800
|Bangalore
|Rs 73,970
|Rs 67,800
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 73,970
|Rs 67,800
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has also remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On July 22, silver costs Rs 91,500 per kilogram.