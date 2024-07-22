Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar on July 22

gold price today

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On July 22, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,970 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 67,800. The price of gold has remained same across the country.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also remained constant in the last 24 hours. On July 22, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,970 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,800.

Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 74,120 Rs 67,950
Mumbai Rs 73,970 Rs 67,800
Chennai Rs 74,570 Rs 68,350
Kolkata Rs 73,970 Rs 67,800
Hyderabad Rs 73,970 Rs 67,800
Bangalore Rs 73,970 Rs 67,800
Bhubaneswar Rs 73,970 Rs 67,800

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has also remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On July 22, silver costs Rs 91,500 per kilogram.

