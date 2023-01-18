Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar on January 18, 2023

Bhubaneswar: The rates of 24 carat, 22 carat gold has decreased in India on Wednesday.

As on 18 January, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 56,750 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 51,980.

Major cities in India registered no changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,100 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,350. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 56,950 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,200. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 56,950 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,200.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,950 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,200 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has increased stayed the same in the capital city of Odisha in the last 24 hours.