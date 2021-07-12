Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat rates

gold price in bhubneswar
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The price of 22 Carat and 24 Carat gold remains unchanged in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours on Monday.

Today, the gold price has been recorded at Rs 44,750 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold has been recorded at Rs 48,820 per 10 grams.

On Sunday, the price of gold for 22 Carat and 24 Carat was recorded at the same rate as today.

Similarly, the Silver price has also remained constant in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 741 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:
Image Credit: Good returns
