Gold and silver prices remain unchanged in India on May 4, 2026

Advertisement

New Delhi: Gold prices in India have remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold price is recorded at Rs 1,50,930 per 10 grams, and Rs 1,38,350 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold on Monday that is on May 4, 2026. The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,13,200 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours.

The gold price have remained constant in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On Monday, gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,50,930 for 10 grams of 24 carats gold, and Rs 1,38,350 for the 22-carat gold per 10 grams.

The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check the rates here:

Advertisement

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,51,130 Rs 1,38,500 Mumbai Rs 1,50,930 Rs 1,38,350 Chennai Rs 1,52,730 Rs 1,40,000 Kolkata Rs 1,50,930 Rs 1,38,350 Hyderabad Rs 1,50,930 Rs 1,38,350 Bangalore Rs 1,50,930 Rs 1,38,350 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,50,930 Rs 1,38,350

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has also remained constant in the last 24 hours. The silver rate is recorded at Rs 2,65,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar is recorded at Rs 2,70,000 on Monday.