Gold price remain same for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: The rate of gold today has remained the same for in the last 24 hours. On February 1, 2026 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,60,580, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,47,200.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has yet again remained unchanged. Today on February 1, 2026, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 1,60,580 while 22-carat (10 grams) cost Rs 1,47,200 in India.

The silver price in India has remained constant per 1 Kilograms in the last 24 hours. The prices of the silver is recorded at Rs 3,50,000 per 1 kilogram in India in the last 24 hours.

The gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,60,730 1,47,350 Mumbai 1,60,580 1,47,200 Chennai 1,62,550 1,49,00 Kolkata 1,60,580 1,47,200 Hyderabad 1,60,580 1,47,200 Bangalore 1,60,580 1,47,200 Jaipur 1,60,580 1,47,200

The surge in gold rate was followed by price rise in the international market that recorded gold over $5,600 an ounce and silver $120 an ounce.

The yellow metal for February delivery soared Rs 14,586, or 8.8 per cent, to touch a new peak of Rs 1,80,501 per 10 grams on the MCX.