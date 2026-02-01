Gold price remain same for 24 carat and 22 carat in India
Stay updated on the gold price in India. Today, 24-carat gold costs Rs 1,60,580 per 10 grams across major cities.
Bhubaneswar: The rate of gold today has remained the same for in the last 24 hours. On February 1, 2026 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,60,580, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,47,200.
Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has yet again remained unchanged. Today on February 1, 2026, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 1,60,580 while 22-carat (10 grams) cost Rs 1,47,200 in India.
The silver price in India has remained constant per 1 Kilograms in the last 24 hours. The prices of the silver is recorded at Rs 3,50,000 per 1 kilogram in India in the last 24 hours.
The gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|1,60,730
|1,47,350
|Mumbai
|1,60,580
|1,47,200
|Chennai
|1,62,550
|1,49,00
|Kolkata
|1,60,580
|1,47,200
|Hyderabad
|1,60,580
|1,47,200
|Bangalore
|1,60,580
|1,47,200
|Jaipur
|1,60,580
|1,47,200
The surge in gold rate was followed by price rise in the international market that recorded gold over $5,600 an ounce and silver $120 an ounce.
The yellow metal for February delivery soared Rs 14,586, or 8.8 per cent, to touch a new peak of Rs 1,80,501 per 10 grams on the MCX.