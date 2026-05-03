Gold Price Remain Constant in India on Sunday; Check prices in your city

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have remained constant for 22-carat and 24-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On May 3, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,50,930 per 10 grams, and Rs 1,38,350 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,13,200 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has remained constant in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,50,930 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,38,350 on Saturday, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,51,230 Rs 1,38,500 Mumbai Rs 1,50,930 Rs 1,38,350 Chennai Rs 1,52,730 Rs 1,40,000 Kolkata Rs 1,50,930 Rs 1,38,350 Hyderabad Rs 1,50,930 Rs 1,38,350 Bangalore Rs 1,50,930 Rs 1,38,350 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,50,930 Rs 1,38,350

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 1000 in the last 24 hours. On May 3, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has increased by Rs 5000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,70,000 on Saturday.