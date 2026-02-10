Gold price remain constant in India on Feb 10, Silver price drops by Rs 10,000

New Delhi: The Gold price in India has been recorded at Rs 1,57,910 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,44,750. The Gold price in India has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours.
On Tuesday, Bhubaneswar witnessed the gold price remain constant at Rs 1,57,910 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,44,750.
The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|1,58,060
|1,44,900
|Mumbai
|1,57,910
|1,44,750
|Chennai
|1,59,060
|1,45,800
|Kolkata
|1,57,910
|1,44,750
|Hyderabad
|1,57,910
|1,44,750
|Bangalore
|1,57,910
|1,44,750
|Bhubaneswar
|1,57,910
|1,44,750
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India has fallen by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours. On February 10, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,00,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver recorded Rs 3,00,000 in Bhubaneswar today.