Gold price remain constant in India on Feb 10, Silver price drops by Rs 10,000

New Delhi: The Gold price in India has been recorded at Rs 1,57,910 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,44,750. The Gold price in India has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,58,060 1,44,900 Mumbai 1,57,910 1,44,750 Chennai 1,59,060 1,45,800 Kolkata 1,57,910 1,44,750 Hyderabad 1,57,910 1,44,750 Bangalore 1,57,910 1,44,750 Bhubaneswar 1,57,910 1,44,750

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has fallen by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours. On February 10, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,00,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver recorded Rs 3,00,000 in Bhubaneswar today.