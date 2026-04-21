Gold Price Remain Constant in India on April 21; Check prices in your city

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have remained unchanged for 24-carat and 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On April 21, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,55,440 per 10 grams, and Rs 1,42,500 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,16,470 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has remained constant in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,55,290 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,42,350 on Tuesday, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,55,440 Rs 1,42,500 Mumbai Rs 1,55,290 Rs 1,42,350 Chennai Rs 1,56,000 Rs 1,43,000 Kolkata Rs 1,55,290 Rs 1,42,350 Hyderabad Rs 1,55,290 Rs 1,42,350 Bangalore Rs 1,55,290 Rs 1,42,350 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,55,290 Rs 1,42,350

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On April 21, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained constant in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,80,000 on Tuesday.

Also Read: Bhubaneswar sees no change in petrol and diesel prices on April 21