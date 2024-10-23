Gold Price Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday , Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 220 for 24-carat and Rs 200 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On October 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 79,640 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,000.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has hiked in the last 24 hours. On October 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 79,640 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,000.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

Related News

Hyundai Motor India gets listed on National Stock…

Petrol and Diesel Prices increase in capital city of…

City 24 carat  22 carat
Delhi 79,790 73,150
Mumbai 79,640 73,000
Chennai 79,640 73,000
Kolkata 79,640 73,000
Hyderabad 79,640 73,000
Bangalore 79,640 73,000
Bhubaneswar 79,640 73,000

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 23, silver costs Rs 1,02,000 per kilogram.

You might also like

Gold rate in India: Prices increased on October 22, Check Details

About 53% Affordable Housing Buyers Unhappy With Available Options – ANAROCK-FICCI…

Emirates orders 5 additional Boeing 777 freighters

Silver price skyrockets! Breaches Rs 1 lakh mark, see details here