Gold Price Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday , Check Rates Here

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has hiked in the last 24 hours. On October 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 79,640 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,000.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 79,790 73,150 Mumbai 79,640 73,000 Chennai 79,640 73,000 Kolkata 79,640 73,000 Hyderabad 79,640 73,000 Bangalore 79,640 73,000 Bhubaneswar 79,640 73,000

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 23, silver costs Rs 1,02,000 per kilogram.