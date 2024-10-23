Gold Price Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday , Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 220 for 24-carat and Rs 200 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On October 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 79,640 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,000.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has hiked in the last 24 hours. On October 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 79,640 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,000.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|79,790
|73,150
|Mumbai
|79,640
|73,000
|Chennai
|79,640
|73,000
|Kolkata
|79,640
|73,000
|Hyderabad
|79,640
|73,000
|Bangalore
|79,640
|73,000
|Bhubaneswar
|79,640
|73,000
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 23, silver costs Rs 1,02,000 per kilogram.