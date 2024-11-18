Gold Price Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The price of the gold has remain steady in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday .

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 69,350 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 76,850 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Sunday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 69,350 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 76,850 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 75,800 69,500
Mumbai 76,850 69,350
Chennai 76,850 69,350
Kolkata 76,850 69,350
Hyderabad 76,850 69,350
Bangalore 76,850 69,350
Bhubaneswar 76,850 69,350

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On November 18, silver cost Rs 97,000 per kilogram.

