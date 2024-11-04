Gold Price Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
Gold prices in India

Bhubaneswar: The price of the gold has remain steady in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday .

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 73,700 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 80,400 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Sunday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 73,700 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 80,400 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

City  24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 80,550 73,800
Mumbai 80,400 73,700
Chennai 80,400 73,700
Kolkata 80,400 73,700
Hyderabad 80,400 73,700
Bangalore 80,400 73,700
Bhubaneswar 80,400 73,700

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On November 4, silver cost Rs 97,000 per kilogram.

Also Read: Electric Car sales rapidly falling across the globe, but why
You might also like

Delhi government earns Rs 448 crore from Diwali liquor sales, read to know more

Festival season sees E-Commerce surge, Amazon registers 140 crore customer visits

Electric Car sales rapidly falling across the globe, but why

Petrol, Diesel Rates Today: Check City Wise Prices In India On 3rd November