Gold Price Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The price of the gold has remain steady in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday .

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 73,700 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 80,400 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Sunday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 73,700 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 80,400 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 80,550 73,800 Mumbai 80,400 73,700 Chennai 80,400 73,700 Kolkata 80,400 73,700 Hyderabad 80,400 73,700 Bangalore 80,400 73,700 Bhubaneswar 80,400 73,700

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On November 4, silver cost Rs 97,000 per kilogram.