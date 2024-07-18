Gold price records hike of Rs 980 in India on July 18, Silver rate increases by Rs 1000

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On July 18, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 75,000 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 68,750. The price of gold has increased by Rs 980 across the country. Yesterday, the gold was priced at Rs 74,020 for 24-carat and 67,850 for 22-carat.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also increased by Rs 980 in the last 24 hours. On July 18, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 75,000 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,750.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 75,150 Rs 68,900 Mumbai Rs 75,000 Rs 68,750 Chennai Rs 75,490 Rs 69,200 Kolkata Rs 75,000 Rs 68,750 Hyderabad Rs 75,000 Rs 68,750 Bangalore Rs 75,000 Rs 68,750 Bhubaneswar Rs 75,000 Rs 68,750

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has also increased by Rs 1000 in the last 24 hours. On July 18, silver costs Rs 96,000 per kilogram.