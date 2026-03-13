Gold price plunges by Rs 980 for 24 carats in India; Check City-Wise Rates

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Gold prices in India stand at Rs 1,61,240 for 24 carats per 10 grams and Rs 1,47,800 for 22 carats per 10 grams on March 13, 2026, Friday. The gold metal price has increased by Rs 980 for 24 carats and Rs 900 for 22 carats in India in the last 24 hours.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,20,930 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 740.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold cost has been recorded as Rs 1,61,240 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,47,800 in the last 24 hours.

The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

Advertisement

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,61,390 1,47,930 Mumbai 1,61,240 1,47,800 Chennai 1,62,560 1,49,000 Kolkata 1,61,240 1,47,800 Hyderabad 1,61,240 1,47,800 Bangalore 1,61,240 1,47,800 Bhubaneswar 1,61,240 1,47,800

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours. On March 13, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,79,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained the same and is recorded at Rs 2,90,000 today.