Gold price plunges by Rs 4,420; silver declined by Rs 10,000 per gram on May 15, 2026

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 4,420 for 24-carat gold and Rs 4050 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On May 15, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,57,910 per 10 grams, and that of 22-carat gold at Rs 1,44,750 per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,18,430 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 3,320 in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,57,910 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,44,750 on Friday, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,58,060 1,44,900 Mumbai 1,57,910 1,44,750 Chennai 1,63,090 1,49,500 Kolkata 1,57,910 1,44,750 Hyderabad 1,57,910 1,44,750 Bangalore 1,57,910 1,44,750 Bhubaneswar 1,57,910 1,44,750

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours. On May 15, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,90,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 3,05,000 on Friday.