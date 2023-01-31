Gold price on January 31 decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: As on 31st January (Tuesday), 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,080 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 52,280. In the last 24 hours, the gold price has decreased by Rs 110 for 24 carat/ 22 carat.

Major cities in India remained constant for gold prices. The gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,590 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,800. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 57,440 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,650. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 57,440 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,650.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,440 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,650 today.