Gold prices falls on Ganesh Chaturthi, Check latest rates

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New Delhi: The gold prices in India witnessed marginal decline on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, September 14. The gold price has fallen by Rs 490 for 10 grams of 24 carat and Rs 450 for 10 grams of 22 carat.

The 24 carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,54,090 for every 10 grams and Rs 1,41,250 for the 22 carat of gold per 10 grams today.

The rate for Silver is recorded at Rs 2,45,500 per kg.

Gold rates in Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik:

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In Bhubaneswar, gold price is recorded at Rs 1,54,090 for 24-carat and Rs 1,41,250 for 22-carat per 10 grams, respectively.

In Mumbai, the rates for 24-carat gold was Rs 1,54,090 for every 10 grams; while the rate for 22-carat was Rs 1,41,250 for every 10 grams. The rate of silver for 999 Fine was Rs 2,45,500 per kg.

The same price for Pune and Nagpur as 24-karat gold was Rs 1,54,090 for every 10 grams, while 22-karat gold was Rs 1,41,250 per 10 grams. The silver was Rs 2,45,500 per kg.

Rate in Nashik for 24-karat gold was Rs 1,52,990 for every 10 grams, 22-karat gold was Rs. 1,40,241 per 10 grams and silver was Rs 2,34,260 per kg.