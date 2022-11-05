Gold Price November 5: A surge in rates of gold observed in last 24 hours in India

Bhubaneswar: Gold rate in India has surged in the last 24 hours. As on Saturday (November 5), 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 50,520 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 46,280. A difference of Rs 410 was spotted in the prices as compared to the previous day prices.

A change was observed in the prices of yellow metal in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,440 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,250. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,290 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,100. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,290 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,100.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,290 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,100 today. Gold price has decreased by Rs 660 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.