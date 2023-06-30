Gold price June 30: Rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat decreases for the third day in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold rates in India have decreased by Rs. 300 in India for last 24 hours on Friday.

As on June 30, 2023 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,750 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,850 in India. The rates for 24 carat and 22 carat remained same in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,900 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,000. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 58,750 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,850.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 58,750 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 53,850. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,300 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,370.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have decreased today by Rs 200/10 grams. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,750, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,850.