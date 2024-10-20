Gold price increases on October 20, Check latest prices in your city

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 79,420 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,800.
In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the gold rate has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 79,420 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,800.
Gold prices increased across major cities in India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|79,570
|72,930
|Mumbai
|79,420
|72,800
|Chennai
|79,420
|72,800
|Kolkata
|79,420
|72,800
|Hyderabad
|79,420
|72,800
|Bangalore
|79,420
|72,800
|Bhubaneswar
|79,420
|72,800
Silver price in India
On October 20, silver costs Rs 99,000 per kilogram. The Price of Silver has remained steady in the last 24 hours.