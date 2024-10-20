Gold price increases on October 20, Check latest prices in your city

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 79,420 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,800.

Gold prices increased across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 79,570 72,930 Mumbai 79,420 72,800 Chennai 79,420 72,800 Kolkata 79,420 72,800 Hyderabad 79,420 72,800 Bangalore 79,420 72,800 Bhubaneswar 79,420 72,800

Silver price in India

On October 20, silver costs Rs 99,000 per kilogram. The Price of Silver has remained steady in the last 24 hours.