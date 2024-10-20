Gold price increases on October 20, Check latest prices in your city

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 79,420 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,800.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the gold rate has increased in the last 24 hours. On October 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 79,420 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,800.

Gold prices increased across major cities in India.

 

Related News

Jio offers the best 5G network in India in terms of…

Petrol and Diesel Price hikes in Bhubaneswar on October…

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 79,570 72,930
Mumbai 79,420 72,800
Chennai 79,420 72,800
Kolkata 79,420 72,800
Hyderabad 79,420 72,800
Bangalore 79,420 72,800
Bhubaneswar 79,420 72,800

 

Silver price in India

On October 20, silver costs Rs 99,000 per kilogram. The Price of Silver has remained steady in the last 24 hours.

Continue Reading
You might also like

Nirmala Sitharaman invites Mexican investors to explore opportunities in…

Gold price increases for 24 carat/22 carat on October 19

Get OnePlus Nord Buds 3 with Student Offer, Know details about it

SC rejects plea seeking regulatory board to monitor, manage OTT platforms