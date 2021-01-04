Gold Price Increases Marginally For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Gold price marginally increases for 22 carat and 24 carat in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Today, the price of the gold recorded Rs 46,910 for 22 carat while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 51,180.

On Saturday, 22 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs. 46,900 while 24 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,170.

22 carat and 24 carat gold increased by Rs 10 per 10 grams in last 24 hours.

Gold price in important cities of India: