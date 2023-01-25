Gold price increases in India on January 25, 2023

Bhubaneswar: As on 25 January, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,320 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 52,510. Prices of 24 carat and 22 carats increased significantly in the last 24 hours.

Gold price in major cities of India apart from Chennai have increased significantly. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi gold rates have increased. The Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,650 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,850. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 57,490 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,700. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 57,490 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,700.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,490 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,700 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has increased significantly in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.