Gold price increases in India, know today’s gold rate here

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has risen by Rs 220 for 24 carat per 10 gram and Rs 200 for 22 carat per 10 gram on November 21, 2025. Today, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,24,480 per 10 gram and 22-carat gold rate is at Rs 1,14,100 per 10 gram in the Indian market.

Similarly, in the capital Bhubaneswar, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,24,480 per 10 grams, while the price of 22-carat gold has reached Rs 1,14,100.

In major cities of India here is the gold rate:

In Mumbai, the price of 24-carat is Rs 1,24,480 and the price of 22-carat is Rs 1,14,100.

In New Delhi, the price of 24-carat is Rs 1,24,630 and the price of 22-carat is Rs 1,14,250.

In Chennai, the main city of South India, the price of 24-carat is Rs 1,25,020 while the price of 22-carat is Rs 1,14,600.

In the major city of eastern India, Kolkata, the price is Rs 1,24,480 and Rs 1,14,100 respectively.

On the other hand, the price of silver has reduced by Rs 4,000 at Rs 1,61,000 per kg.

How to know the purity of gold:

If you want to check the purity of gold, then you can check it on the ‘BIS Care app’. If the license number, hallmark or registration number of the gold is wrong, you can directly complain to the government. After filing a complaint, you can also get information about the action taken in this matter.