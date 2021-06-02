Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The price of the gold has Increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 46,100 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 50,300 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Tuesday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 45,910 per 10 grams for 22 Carat. On the other hand the price of gold recorded at Rs 50,080 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

The price of gold has Increased by Rs 190 per grams for 22 Carat and Rs 220 per 24 Carat gold in Bhubaneswar.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India: