Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The gold price marginally increases in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 44,700 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,770 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Tuesday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 44,610 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 48,670 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

Gold price in some major cities of India: