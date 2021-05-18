Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
gold price in bhubaneswar
Image Credits: dailystar

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has marginally increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 45,150 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 49,260 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Monday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 44,910 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 48,990 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

The gold price has increased in Bhubaneswar by Rs 240 for 22 Carat and Rs 270 24 Carat gold in the last 24 hours.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

You might also like
State

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal congratulates Dr Achyuta Samanta for propagating…

State

Commissionerate Police Issues E-License Service For Marriage And Funeral During…

State

BMC’s Drive-in Vaccination Gets Overwhelming Response in First Week

Nation

NDRF deploys 44 teams in Gujarat in anticipation of Tauktae

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.