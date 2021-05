Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The price of the gold has Increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 46,100 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 50,300 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Wednesday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 45,600 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 49,760 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India: