Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
gold price in bhubaneswar today
Image Credit: Eg24 News

Bhubaneswar: The price of the gold has Increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 45,800 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 49,950 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Saturday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 45,690 per 10 grams for 22 Carat. On the other hand the price of gold recorded at Rs 49,850 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

The price of gold has Increased by Rs 110 per grams for 22 Carat and Rs 100 per 24 Carat gold in Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, the overall price of gold in the country has Increased to Rs 46,580 for 22 Carat gold per 10 grams. Whereas, Rs 47,490 for 24 Carat per 24 grams of gold.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

You might also like
State

Mobile Phones, SIM Cards, Ganja Seized From Jharpada Jail

State

Minor boy drowns in canal in Odisha’s Khordha district

State

Mobile phone explodes in Odisha’s Keonjhar, Journalist’s family narrowly escaped

Nation

Govt Announces Free Education, Monthly Stipend For Children Who Became Orphan Due To…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.