Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
gold price in bhubaneswar today
Image Credit: Eg24 News

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has marginally increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 44,600 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,660 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Saturday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 44,500 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 48,550 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

The gold price has increased in Bhubaneswar by Rs 100 for 22 Carat gold while Rs 110 for 24 Carat gold in the last 24 hours.

Gold price in some major cities of India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

