By Abhilipsa Mohanty
Bhubaneswar: Gold price Increases in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today, the price of gold recorded at Rs 42,250 per 10 grams for 22 Carats while gold recorded at Rs 46,090 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold.

On Saturday, the price of gold recorded at Rs 42,100 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while 24 Carat gold was recorded at Rs 45,930 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold.

The price of the gold has Increased by Rs 150 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 160 grams per 10 grams for 24 Carat in the last 24 hours.

Gold price in various major cities of India are as follows:

