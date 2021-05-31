Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The price of the gold has marginally Increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 45,810 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 49,960 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Sunday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 45,800 per 10 grams for 22 Carat. On the other hand the price of gold recorded at Rs 49,950 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

The price of gold has Increased by Rs 10 per grams for 22 Carat and 24 Carat gold in Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, the overall price of gold in the country has Increased to Rs 46,590 for 22 Carat gold per 10 grams. Whereas, Rs 47,590 for 24 Carat per 24 grams of gold.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India: