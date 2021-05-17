Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
gold price in bhubaneswar today
Bhubaneswar: The gold price has marginally increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 44,910 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,990 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Sunday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 44,900 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 48,980 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

The gold price has increased in Bhubaneswar by Rs 10 for 22 Carat and 24 Carat gold in the last 24 hours.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

